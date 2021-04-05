BOYCE — Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Boyce Town Council will proceed Tuesday night — at last — with two public hearings on measures intended to curb speeding.
One would make narrow Whiting Avenue one-way. The other would establish a $200 fine for speeding along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). The fine would be levied along with any other penalties imposed by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office or Virginia State Police.
Boyce, population about 600, does not have a police department.
The hearings will be part of the council's regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company's Social Hall. The meeting is being moved from the Town Hall on East Main Street to accommodate a large crowd. Mayor Richard Kibler said he understands many people are planning to attend.
Efforts will be made to keep attendees as far apart as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, the hearings were to be held on Feb. 2. Wintry weather prompted their postponement.
There is no chance of that happening again. The National Weather Service's forecast for Tuesday night is for a partly cloudy sky and an overnight low temperature in the upper 40s. That is too warm for frozen precipitation to occur.
The hearings were postponed again on March 2 because official public notices couldn't be published in time to meet state open meetings law requirements.
In another matter, the council is considering levying a tax on businesses' gross receipts.
Like in other localities, businesses in Boyce are required each year to obtain a local license to operate. Unlike other places, though, the town doesn't tax businesses' receipts. It just charges a $30 annual fee.
"We're losing a lot of money" by not taxing businesses' receipts, Kibler told the council during its recent work session.
On the spur of the moment, council members were able to think of only a few businesses operating in Boyce. They include a gas station/automotive repair shop, a veterinary practice, a jewelry store and a window-related business.
However, the town has 33 business licenses in effect this year, said Town Manager David Winsatt. That is four fewer than last year, he said.
Council members speculated that some of those licenses could be for home-based businesses.
As of Tuesday, $19,035.30 in real estate taxes and $14,027.99 in personal property (vehicle) taxes owed for 2020 had been received, Winsatt told the council. Those figures represent 95.45% and 76.64% the total amounts owed in those categories, respectively.
Boyce's real estate tax rate is 25 cents per $100 of accessed value. Its personal property tax rate is 60 cents per $100.
In addition, the town has collected $2,125.38 in delinquent real estate taxes and $5,005.33 in delinquent personal property taxes in recent months, Winsatt said. He is pleased with those collections, he said.
The council is considering whether to adopt a resolution giving Boyce's treasurer authority to write off personal property taxes still delinquent after a certain number of years. Under the law, delinquent real estate taxes cannot be written off.
Delinquent taxes may be owed "by people who don't live here anymore," Winsatt said, explaining why the resolution is being pondered. Therefore, it would be hard to force them to pay the taxes they owe, and it could cost the town more to go through legal channels to collect the taxes than they money to be received in return, he said.
At 7 p.m. Monday, the council will hold a special meeting to discuss with David Griffin, its part-time attorney, taxation matters and other issues.
