Name: Zachary B. Hudson
Running for: Boyce Town Council
Age: 30
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Repair shop supervisor for the city of Winchester
Education: Clarke County High School, has an automotive diesel repair certification from Universal Technical Institute.
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? All my life
What makes you the best candidate? I've lived in this town all my life. I really love this town. I want to do the best for it.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $420 annually/four years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.