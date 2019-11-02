HUDSONZACK

Zachary Hudson

Name: Zachary B. Hudson

Running for: Boyce Town Council

Age: 30

Political affiliation: Independent

Occupation: Repair shop supervisor for the city of Winchester

Education: Clarke County High School, has an automotive diesel repair certification from Universal Technical Institute.

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? All my life

What makes you the best candidate? I've lived in this town all my life. I really love this town. I want to do the best for it.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $420 annually/four years

