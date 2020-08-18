BERRYVILLE — Clarke County may start regulating short-term residential rentals out of fairness to other types of lodging and to try and prevent public health problems.
A proposed zoning ordinance amendment would apply to homes or other dwellings, or rooms within them, rented to a paying customer for less than 30 days. The customer could be either one person or a group.
Currently, the county doesn't oversee such rentals. Its zoning ordinance regulates only hotels and motels, country inns and so-called "bed-and-breakfasts." Those establishments generally provide lodging to two or more customers at a time.
Short-term residential rentals — often advertised on websites such as Airbnb and Craigslist — seem to be increasing in the county, according to Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
County officials didn't have an exact number of them.
Despite their proliferation, "we don't have regulations that require a (zoning) permit" for them, said County Administrator Chris Boies. Permits are required for other types of lodging businesses, he said, and county officials don't want there to be an "unequal playing field" among lodging providers.
Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake couldn't be reached for comment on Monday on whether properties providing short-term residential rentals must have business licenses.
The Clarke County Planning Commission has expressed concern over how such rentals affect on-site sewage disposal systems and the quality of groundwater on the properties and surrounding ones.
The ordinance amendment would add the term "short-term residential rental" to rules for single-family dwellings. That would establish the concept of rentals being an activity within a dwelling or an adjacent one, such as a tenant house, and therefore requiring zoning approval, Stidham wrote in a report to the commission.
Short-term rentals in owner-occupied dwellings could be approved as a by-right use, under rules for bed-and-breakfasts, if the total number of guests and permanent occupants of the home doesn't exceed 10.
Rentals in owner-occupied dwellings with more than five guest rooms and/or more than 10 guests and occupants during the rental period could be approved only with a site development plan for an inn and a special-use permit being issued, the proposal shows. The same would apply to rentals in dwellings not occupied by their owners, regardless of the number of guests and occupants.
The Virginia Department of Health would have to examine on-site sewage disposal systems and then provide the county written documentation that the systems are suitable. If a system fails, the county could prohibit the property from being rented until the system is repaired or replaced.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently discussed the proposal.
Board Chairman David Weiss said he wants to see the issues addressed "without a complicated scenario."
"We need rooms (to be available) if we want tourism," and property owners may need some extra income, said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. But "we don't want to overregulate them."
And, "we don't want to overburden existing staff" with having to enforce the rules and investigate complaints, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. The county can't afford to hire more staff for those purposes, he said.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett questions whether short-term rentals can be regulated to the same standards as other lodging.
"Yes, they house people," Catlett said. But they "don't provide the same level of service as a lot of other" lodging providers.
A meeting is to be scheduled for lodging providers to give their opinions on whether, and how, short-term rentals should be regulated.
The planning commission will further discuss and perhaps refine the proposal before officially presenting it to the supervisors for consideration. There is no definite timetable, but Bass said having "a final product" to consider by the spring is reasonable.
Short-term rentals probably aren't booming right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bass speculated. Within 6-9 months, "the market should rebound," he said.
So far, the county has received no complaints about short-term rentals themselves, although it has received a few about irresponsible actions of people renting the properties, Stidham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.