BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a tax refund of almost $190,000 to a Berryville company.
Documents in the board's agenda packets show a truck belonging to AM-Liner was erroneously assessed for $4,897,500. The correct assessment was $48,975.
County Administrator Chris Boies called it "a data-entry error" — an employee accidentally hit zeros a couple of times on the keyboard.
The firm was billed $220,191.60 in personal property taxes for the full year, which amounts to $110,095.80 for six months. The actual tax for the six months should have been $1,100.96, therefore a refund of $108,994.84 is due, county Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake wrote in a memo to Treasurer Sharon Keeler.
Virginia Code Subsection 58.1-3981 stipulates that when an error occurs in a tax assessment, a county treasurer can't issue a refund of more than $5,000 without the county supervisors' approval.
AM-Liner, on Jack Enders Boulevard in the Clarke County Business Park, provides sewer pipe liners and manhole rehabilitation, its website shows.
Boies said "it's pretty unusual" for the county to have to issue such a large tax refund. Until now, he said, one hasn't been issued in the eight months he has been the county administrator.
Peake was out of her office Wednesday afternoon and couldn't be reached for comment on the error.
In another matter, the Clarke supervisors approved the hiring of an additional full-time firefighter/medic to handle the duties of a county Emergency Services Department employee on long-term medical leave. The move is expected to help reduce overtime within the department, according to Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
During the past three months, emergency workers collectively have worked an average of 270 hours of overtime monthly, Lichty recently told the board's personnel committee. He predicted that if the trend persists, employees could end up working roughly 3,240 hours of overtime during the current fiscal year at a total cost of about $100,000.
The cost new employee's salary will be $46,800 plus job-related benefits. Lichty anticipates some savings his department has seen will cover the cost.
If the ill employee returns to work, the new hire will assume one of several jobs either vacant or expected to come open soon, Boies said.
Also, the supervisors adopted a resolution in recognition of the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote. The resolution proclaims August as Women's Suffrage Month in Clarke County.
"Brave and courageous women, referred to as suffragists ... sacrificed family, their personal life and their financial resources for over 70 years to gain equal rights for women, especially the right to vote," the resolution reads.
Their efforts resulted in the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1919. Tennessee was the last of 36 ratifying states to adopt the amendment on Aug. 26, 1920.
Today, women constitute the majority of voters nationwide, and they are running for public office in higher numbers and are more active in the election process than ever before, the resolution adds.
