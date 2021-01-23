BERRYVILLE — The committee formed to help determine the fate of a controversial Confederate monument in front of the Clarke County Courthouse pledged during its first meeting Thursday night to be impartial.
“We’re not here to (say) take it down or move it, yes or no” either way, said Chairman John Staelin. “We all want to be as neutral as possible” and consider all viewpoints.
A decision on what to do with the monument — if anything legally can be done — ultimately will be made by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, which appointed the committee. However, committee members realize they have a tough task ahead of them, having to analyze various unique circumstances surrounding the monument.
Staelin is a former longtime Millwood District supervisor. Other county residents appointed to the committee are Gwendolyn Malone, Bob Stieg, Will Nelson, Meg Roque, Lee McGuigan, Daniel Nelson and John Burns.
“We’re a diverse group,” Staelin said. Based on his talks with committee members, he said, “I think we’ll serve the county well.”
McGuigan and Roque were not at the meeting. County Administrator Chris Boies said McGuigan had a family emergency and there had been a miscommunication with Roque, who had changed email accounts, about when the meeting would be held.
The monument, titled “Appomattox,” depicts an unnamed Confederate soldier. It was installed in 1900 in front of the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
County resident Ross Oldham asked the board of supervisors last summer to move the monument to “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Society or the Battle of Berryville site. He told the board that the monument is a painful reminder of the South’s support for slavery during the Civil War.
Three of the six committee members who attended Thursday night’s meeting are African Americans. Staelin and Boies said they don’t know McGuigan’s and Roque’s races because they haven’t yet talked with them in person.
Only one of the approximately 12 people in the meeting’s audience, not including county officials, was African American.
Since last summer, research revealed the monument is not on the courthouse grounds, but rather on a parcel 25 feet in diameter owned by the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC).
Robert Mitchell, the county’s part-time attorney, has said the county can’t legally move the monument because it doesn’t own the tract.
Records show the ASCC apparently held its last annual meeting in 1918 and disbanded many years ago. The association had asked the Stonewall United Daughters of the Confederacy to take responsibility for the monument, but that organization disbanded in 1932.
According to Mitchell, the county’s problem stems from the parcel having been titled to the incorporated association rather than its individual members. So descendants of the ASCC’s members technically own the property and the monument now.
The monument is “dedicated to 100 or so men” from the county who died while fighting in the Civil War, said architectural historian Maral Kalbian.
“I don’t know if any relatives of the people listed on the monument exist (now) and if they’d be willing to come and talk to us,” Staelin said.
Staelin presented the committee a list of questions to consider, based on thoughts that members expressed to him. Among those questions:
• What is the soldier statue’s history? That was discussed during the meeting. (See related story.)
• What were people thinking when the statue was erected?
• What are the legal restrictions/implications for taking any action concerning the statue?
• What have other localities done with similar monuments?
• What does the Clarke County community think about the statue today?
Kalbian said several Virginia localities have held referendums on whether to move similar monuments.
That can’t be done in Clarke County, Staelin said, because the monument outside the courthouse is not on public property.
When an issue involves private property, he said, “the county can’t just do something” to resolve it without going through the proper legal channels. Condemnation of the property is an example he mentioned.
Staelin added that he hopes Mitchell can attend the committee’s next meeting to explain legalities. The date for that meeting is not yet scheduled. It will be set based on committee members’ personal calendars.
Should it be realized that the monument legally can’t be moved, holding further committee meetings may be “a moot point,” member John Burns said.
Perhaps officials from localities that have undergone similar dilemmas with monuments can come to future meetings to discuss their experiences, said Burns, secretary of the Josephine School Community Museum and Clarke County African-American Cultural Center in Berryville. He is white.
At some point, “we certainly will have a public hearing” for county residents to voice their opinions on what to do with the monument, Staelin said.
“It’s very important to get opinions on both sides of the issue,” said Burns. He suggested that people on both sides be allowed to discuss their feelings with one another — in front of the public — during a future committee meeting.
In trying to resolve controversial issues, Burns said, “often one side talks to itself and the other side talks to itself,” leading to further conflict.
(7) comments
For god's sake remove this treasonous atrocity from the front of anyone's courthouse...this is like flying a swatiska flag in front of a synagogue. It is just wrong on too many levels. Do the right thing.
It's a sad situation when people get upset over a concrete statue.
and here you are...
For what it's worth, it's Granite.
Quite sad and pathetic, and made especially ludicrous when you know the reasons WHY a statue like that was erected.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
almost as sad as fake "patriots" getting upset at a man kneeling in peace and support of Black Lives Matter
