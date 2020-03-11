BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools are striving to keep students and staff from catching the coronavirus as the number of cases in Virginia climbs.
Eight cases of COVID-19 now are confirmed in the state. One of the latest is a resident of Loudoun County, which borders Clarke to the east, health officials reported.
“I do feel that we have to be very vigilant considering the number of our parents and community members who commute to the east for work,” said school Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
In emails sent to employees and students’ families Monday afternoon, Bishop wrote that “we continue to work with the local and state authorities regarding health risks associated with COVID-19.”
The Clarke County School Board was told about the emails during a work session later in the day.
Daily attendance and reasons for absences are being monitored in all four schools, according to Bishop.
Students and staff are being encouraged to wash their hands regularly. School division officials are considering whether hand-sanitizing stations should be installed in each school, Bishop wrote.
Sixty-two cases of disinfecting wipes have been delivered to the school division and distributed to schools.
Among other measures being taken: Custodians are thoroughly cleaning all common surfaces in school buildings nightly. Cafeterias are washing and sanitizing serving lines between each lunch shift, and they are eliminating self-service food stations used by students. All fruit is being placed in sandwich bags.
Students and employees who get sick are urged to stay at home until their illnesses go away.
School division administrators are considering ways to continue educating students if a coronavirus outbreak occurs and the schools must close to control the spread.
Lessons could be distributed online, Bishop said.
But “we are aware that some students in our community do not have access to reliable internet service, so materials could be provided to those students through the postal service,” he said.
The school division plans to keep students and staff up-to-date about the coronavirus as it receives from health officials information that administrators believe should be shared.
One of Bishop’s goals is to keep the community better informed about school matters. Within the next month, the division anticipates having a Facebook page online.
Information provided to students and staff keeps them and their families updated. Yet “there are a number of residents of Clarke County who don’t have children in the schools,” Bishop said. They may want, and be able, to participate in school activities, such as by attending concerts or serving on committees in which they can provide input for improving the schools, he said.
Details of events and activities planned within the schools will be among information posted on the Facebook page, he mentioned.
