BERRYVILLE — Having more students learn online could mean more adults become available to care for children when they're not in school, according to Clarke County officials.
Using $300,000 allocated by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the county Parks and Recreation Department's after-school program at the Chet Hobert Park recreation center is to be expanded to include childcare before and during school hours. The program currently is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The expansion is intended to help working parents needing a safe place for their children to go on weekdays when they aren't in classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Chris Boies and school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop are to meet today to continue developing the expanded program.
In July, the Clarke County School Board voted to give students two options when the new academic year starts on Sept. 8: They could attend classes two days a week and do internet-based learning on the other three days, or they could receive 100% online instruction, depending on what they and their parents prefer.
But on Monday, the board revised its decision in response to teachers' needs and wishes. Elementary school students still will be able to attend classes on certain days, but middle- and high-school students will be taught entirely online.
"Since those students are going to be out (of class) every day," Boies said, fewer employees may be needed in the middle and high schools. That could mean instructional aides are freed up to work in the childcare program instead, he said.
More staff would be needed to handle more children, basically.
As of Monday, more than 200 parents had expressed interest in placing their kids in the expanded childcare program, Bishop said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Since then, some parents have indicated they plan to switch their children to homeschooling, he said. That could reduce the number of children in the childcare program, he added.
Yet the Parks and Recreation Department is licensed by the state to care for only 180 children at a time, Bishop and Boies said. So not every parent who applies to the program may be able to get their children into it.
Expanding the program to include sixth-graders is being considered. However, the program isn't licensed to care for children over 11, so if a sixth-grader turns 12, parents may have to find childcare elsewhere, Bishop said.
Still, "I don't anticipate any major problems" arising as a result of expanding the program, he said.
The $300,000 to be used for the expansion will come from roughly $2.55 million that the county is receiving through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help pay local expenses toward pandemic control.
