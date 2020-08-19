BERRYVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Clarke County is faring better in terms of unemployment than surrounding localities, as well as the state and nation.
Statistics in a community profile recently updated by the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) show that in June, the county's unemployment rate was 6.2%. Out of a labor force of 7,470 residents, 460 people were jobless while 7,010 remained employed.
June is the latest month for which data from the commission is available.
Clarke's labor force represents 53.2% of the county's total population of 14,034 as of the 2010 Census. Data from this year's Census is not yet available.
Unemployment rates reflect people 16 and older looking for work.
Clarke's rate of 6.2% was the lowest in the area. In comparison, Winchester had the highest rate at 8.2%, followed by Warren County at 7.8%, Loudoun County at 7.7%, Shenandoah County at 7%, Frederick County at 6.6% and Fauquier County at 6.4%, VEC data shows.
The statewide unemployment rate for June was 8.4%, while the national rate was 11.1 percent.
From May 2019 through March of this year, Clarke's monthly jobless rate fluctuated between 2% and 2.8%. Virginia's rate varied between 2.4% and 3.3%, while the national rate fluctuated between 3.3% and 4.5%.
Then the pandemic struck in full force, prompting many businesses to close or reduce their operations. That put many people out of work temporarily, if they didn't lose their jobs altogether.
From March to April, Clarke's jobless rate jumped from 2.8% to 8.1% before dropping to 7.1% in May. Virginia's rate climbed from 3.3% to 10.8% before falling to 9.2%. Meanwhile, the national rate skyrocketed from 4.5% to 14.4% before declining 13%, statistics reported by the VEC show.
"Historically, we've had a lower rate" of unemployment than the state and nation, as well as nearby communities, said Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies. He attributed that largely to county residents' strong work ethic and "the resiliency of small business owners."
There is no standard definition of "small business" that includes specific figures. The U.S. Small Business Administration has standards for different types of businesses based on employment levels and annual receipts. A broad definition found on several business-related websites is that a small business is one independently owned and operated and limited in size and revenue.
However, firms with 100 or fewer employees generally are considered small businesses. That category comprises 452 of Clarke County's 457 employers. And, the vast majority of those businesses — 315, or almost 70 percent — have no more than four employees, according to VEC figures.
Another reason for Clarke's low unemployment rate, Boies indicated, is that businesses in the county generally are doing well, despite the pandemic. He mentioned that the county's largest employer, Berryville Graphics, is "looking to hire a bunch of people" based on job postings he's seen.
The VEC's community profile puts Berryville Graphics, a book manufacturer, in the category of firms with 100 to 499 workers but doesn't give an exact employment figure. The company's human resources department couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Felicia Hart, the county's economic development director, also couldn't be reached.
