BERRYVILLE — Customers and community leaders are remembering one of Clarke County’s most beloved merchants.
Ruth Loughborough, former longtime owner of Berryville Farm Supply on East Main Street, died Jan. 30 at age 82. She had retired in January 2020 after operating the store for more than 60 years.
The store, now known as Berryville Farm and Pet Supply and under new ownership, posted a tribute to Loughborough on its Facebook page.
“It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of an iconic character of Berryville, Mrs. Ruth,” the post reads, referencing how many people referred to her. “She has helped so many and is forever remembered by the many stories from those who may have come in contact with her. We here at Berryville Farm and Pet Supply are forever thankful to be given the opportunity for us to carry on her successful business with her loyal customers. She will surely be missed by many.”
Katie Thompson, a sales associate at the store, worked for Loughborough for about 15 years.
She was a “very unique, one-of-a-kind” person who loved other people, Thompson recalled. Personally, “she was like a grandma.”
Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold, himself a small business owner, commended Loughborough for “her loyal service to the community and its citizens” as well as her support for local activities.
As a merchant, “she was always open,” Arnold said. He added that he doesn’t remember a time when the store was closed when it was supposed to be open, even in bad wintry weather.
“People liked going there because of her,” said Bev McKay, vice chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and its White Post District representative. “She was so kind and wonderful to talk to. She was extremely well-liked and well-respected.”
McKay recalled that Loughborough always was willing to provide advice to new gardeners.
She had extensive knowledge about the products she sold, Thompson and McKay said. When someone asked her a question about farming and gardening and she didn’t know the answer, she always would try to find it, Thompson continued.
Loughborough, who lived in Boyce, was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church.
“She lived her life by her (Christian) faith,” said David Weiss, the supervisors’ chairman and Buckmarsh District representative. “She was a wonderful, caring woman.”
“I think everyone around town knew her,” said Tommy Cather, chairman of the Clarke County Fair.
Cather said Loughborough was a steadfast supporter of the annual fair. She sold tickets to the event, she aided students who showed animals they raised and she supported their 4-H and FFA (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) programs, he recalled.
“She always wanted to support the kids and their projects,” and she always bought items at fundraisers, said Mary Hardesty, FFA advisor at Clarke County High School.
Loughborough collected annual fair guidebooks dating back at least 25 years, Cather recalled. She kept them in the store’s safe.
“I’d be amazed,” he said, every time he went inside and viewed the collection.
A November 2017 story in The Winchester Star about Loughborough’s 60th anniversary at Berryville Farm Supply noted that the store beside the railroad had somewhat of an old-time feel. It had a telephone, fax machine and calculators. Yet records were kept with pen and paper, not computers, Thompson said at the time.
Under new owner Kenny Unger, the store has been modernized, but it retains its wooden flooring and wall panels.
Hardesty bought a lot of animal supplies from Loughborough. Like Arnold, she remembered the store always being open. She doesn’t recall ever visiting and Loughborough not being there.
Despite working long hours, “she always had a smile on her face,” said Hardesty. “She was a true model of what hard work looks like.”
“She was a very special lady,” Thompson said. Losing her is “very heartbreaking.”
“It’s a tremendous loss for her family and the whole community,” Weiss said.
Loughborough’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville. She then will be buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(1) comment
[thumbup] RIP
