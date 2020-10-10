BOYCE — Annie Bradfield fondly remembers hiking in the West Virginia woods while growing up.
She was captivated by the many types of plants and animals that she saw. It instilled in her a lifelong love of nature and a desire to help conserve it.
Birds are her favorite wild animals, she surmises, because they seem to be the most accessible type of wildlife. She enjoys watching them.
“You see them everywhere,” Bradfield said. “You go different places, and you see different birds” — not just in distinct regions of the state and the nation, but also at different places locally. For instance, some species are more likely to be seen near rivers and lakes, while others may be observed more frequently in backyards.
Still, Bradfield likes all types of creatures. A former employee of the Fauquier County-based American Bird Conservancy, she hopes to use her new job as executive director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center to help people learn about protecting wild animals and their natural habitats so they’ll be around for generations to come.
Near the village of Millwood in Clarke County, the nonprofit center is the only licensed, full-service wildlife hospital and rehabilitation facility in northern Virginia. It receives no state or federal funds, so it relies solely on donations to cover its operating costs.
This year has proven hard for the center because its caseload has surged and the coronavirus pandemic has significantly hindered its fundraising efforts.
Friday morning, the center received its 2,600th patient so far this year. That number is up from 2,282 for all of last year and 2,195 for all of 2018. Bradfield speculated that this year’s tide stems from people spending more leisure time outdoors due to the pandemic and coming into contact with more sick, injured and orphaned animals.
“It will be a challenge to make sure the center can get through the year with the proper equipment and supplies it needs,” she continued.
But she and the center’s staff, including Veterinary Services Director Dr. Jennifer Riley, are ready for the challenge, she maintains.
“The staff is so hard-working, dedicated and passionate” about its work, Bradfield said, with employees sometimes working more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure the animals get the care they need, despite hardships imposed by the pandemic.
Wild animals are brought to the center by local animal control officers, wildlife specialists and the general public. There are many reasons why. For instance, an animal may be hurt due to a confrontation with another critter or being struck by a car, or it might be poisoned by chemicals it ingested, such as pesticides applied to crops or other plants.
Anyone who comes into contact with an ill or injured animal can call 540-837-9000, or go online to https://www.blueridgewildlifectr.org, to learn how to properly help it and find out procedures for safely bringing it to the center.
“When you see a wild animal hurting, you can’t just take it to a small animal veterinarian,” Bradfield noted, because a doctor who usually treats pets may not have the medicine and facilities to care for it.
So “we’re lucky to have this center here” in Clarke County, she said.
However, people with the best intentions to help wildlife can do more harm than good to an animal.
Center employees — when a pandemic isn’t placing limitations on them — often visit schools and organizations to teach people how to properly help wildlife needing assistance. Bradfield said one of her goals is for the center to do more educational programs.
After an animal is successfully treated for its illness or injuries, it must be returned to the wild exactly where it was found. Virginia law prohibits wildlife from being relocated, and it’s illegal to keep wild animals as pets without having special permits.
“Loving animals means letting them live closest to their natural habitat,” said Bradfield.
People bringing an animal to the center should note where they found it so the animal can be returned there, she emphasized.
Visitors to the center can enjoy the outdoor “Wildlife Walk” featuring animals that have been rehabbed but somehow cannot be returned to the wild, such as by becoming so dependent on human interaction as part of their care that they no longer can fend for themselves. The animals are in large enclosures along an elevated wooden walkway or wooded nature trail.
“We really want to make them (the center’s so-called ‘wildlife ambassadors’) accessible” so people can safely see them up close and learn from them, Bradfield said.
That could help visitors gain a love for nature, just like the one she obtained while hiking in the woods during her youth.
As executive director, Bradfield succeeds Hillary Russell Davidson, who held the job for three years. She doesn’t know why Davidson recently left. She said, though, Davidson is “still really passionate about the center,” having helped out in the leadership transition and brought by several animals for care afterward.
Immediately prior to coming to the center, Bradfield was marketing and development director for Blue Ridge Hospice. She has roughly a decade of experience working for organizations including Shenandoah University, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and history, Project HOPE and the bird conservancy.
She lives in Winchester with her husband, Neil, who owns Fairlawn Landscaping; her daughter, Mickey; and three stepchildren, Jack, Eva and Ainsley.
With her experience in working for nonprofits and her enthusiasm for wildlife and nature, Bradfield said she believes her new job at the wildlife center is “a perfect fit” for her.
I worked in a state park in NJ my homestate...I loved it ...learned so much, and it was the best job I ever had in my life , did trail clearing, animal care and feeding, programs on the Native americans who lived in the area in in the past....so much
....relaxing, truly enjoyable and fulfilling!!! Nature is the best.......wish I were back there now...
Sounds like a wonderful job.
