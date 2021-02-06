BERRYVILLE — A public forum soon will be held to hear opinions on what the fate of the Civil War monument outside the Clarke County Courthouse should be.
The citizens committee examining the issue made that decision by consensus Thursday night after consulting with Robert Mitchell, the county’s attorney.
A time and date is to be announced when a suitable location for the forum is found. The event could attract a crowd, so county officials want to be able to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’d likely need a much larger venue,” County Administrator Chris Boies said, than the board meeting room upstairs at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The committee is using that room, which is where the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Berryville Town Council usually hold their meetings.
Committee Chairman John Staelin estimated it will take about three weeks to find a suitable location.
“We need to get the community involved as soon as possible,” said committee member Daniel Nelson. The monument is controversial, he said, and people “think we’re dancing around the issue.”
By seeking public comments soon, people can say “at least they listened to me,” Staelin said, before the committee makes a recommendation to the supervisors. It ultimately will be up to the supervisors to decide what — if anything — happens to the monument.
However, “we need (to find) a way to facilitate helpful conversation” during the forum, Boies said, by directly providing the public detailed information about the monument and the county’s legal options beforehand.
That could be done, officials indicated, by posting information at the forum location immediately before the event or announcing a list of resources that people can seek out on their own before they come.
“I’m in favor of getting as much community input as possible,” said committee member John Burns.
The statue atop the “Appomattox” monument depicts an unnamed Confederate soldier. Installed in 1900 to honor fallen Civil War soldiers from Clarke County, the monument is in front of the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
Last summer, county resident Ross Oldham asked the supervisors to move the monument to “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Society or the Battle of Berryville site. He said the monument is a painful reminder of the South’s support for slavery during the Civil War.
Research has since revealed the monument isn’t on the courthouse grounds, but rather on a parcel 25 feet in diameter owned by the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC). The county can’t legally move the monument because it doesn’t own the round tract, Mitchell has determined.
If the county was to move the monument anyway, Mitchell said after Thursday night’s meeting, someone could assert it removed property that it doesn’t own. A court then could order the county to reinstall the monument, he said. That could be costly for the county, especially if the monument was to be damaged and have to be repaired or replaced.
Records show the ASCC apparently held its last annual meeting in 1918 and disbanded many years ago. The association had asked the Stonewall United Daughters of the Confederacy to take responsibility for the monument, but that organization disbanded in 1932.
There’s no evidence that any person or entity other than the ASCC ever claimed the monument, said county architectural historian Maral Kalbian.
“The last thing we knew,” said committee member Lee McGuigan, “was the ASCC was looking into finding someone to take it over.”
According to Mitchell, the county’s dilemma results from the parcel having been titled to the incorporated association rather than its individual members. So descendants of the ASCC’s members technically own the property and the monument now. But are any still living, and if so, who are they?
If any remain alive, the committee indicated it would like to hear from them during a future meeting.
Mitchell said the county basically has two legal options:
• The supervisors could initiate a condemnation action for the parcel to be considered “property taken by the state (Clarke County is part of Virginia) for a public purpose.” But the county would have to obtain a value appraisal for both the parcel and the monument, Mitchell said.
And, “the county can’t take action without having ownership of the land,” he said. So it would have to determine who the owners are, or that there actually are no owners now, he added.
• The county could claim adverse possession — more commonly known as “squatter’s rights.” A lawsuit would have to be filed, Mitchell said, to try and get ownership of the property transferred to the county. He said that would be possible if the plaintiff has occupied or maintained the property for 15 years or more.
The county has long maintained the tract, such as by mowing it, as part of its maintenance of the courthouse grounds, Boies said.
Committee member Meg Roque asked if there would be anyone who could contest such a lawsuit.
That’s “difficult to say,” Mitchell responded. It would have to be determined by the court.
Generally, an adverse possession case involves making a purchase offer to a property owner, he said.
But in the county’s situation, as far as anyone knows, there’s “nobody ... to make an offer to,” he continued.
Historical records show the ASCC was formed in 1884. Two years later, it was incorporated through an act of the General Assembly so it could hold real estate and erect the monument, as well as so its real estate and funds could be tax exempt.
The State Corporation Commission (SCC), established in 1902, is Virginia’s central filing office for entities such as corporations and limited partnerships.
If the SCC had existed when the ASCC became incorporated, the monument matter would be under its auspices, Mitchell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.