WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man who owned 168 chickens was cleared of most cockfighting and animal cruelty charges at the end of a two-day bench trial on Wednesday in Frederick Circuit Court.
Steve George Ritter Sr. received a two-year suspended sentence and three years unsupervised probation after being convicted of two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for owning two malnourished chickens. But he was acquitted of 10 felony counts of promotion of animal fighting and eight counts of cruelty.
Judge Alexander R. Iden ruled there was reasonable doubt Ritter was breeding gamecocks and selling them to cockfighters out of his Front Royal Pike home. Iden said the defense contention that Ritter stopped cockfighting when it became a felony in Virginia in 2006 but kept cockfighting materials was plausible. The ruling came after the 75-year-old Ritter testified he raised chickens as a hobby since he was a boy.
"I didn't make any money," he said. "I sold a couple of chickens and gave the rest away. It's just a hobby. I'm retired and I enjoy it."
But investigators said they found overwhelming evidence Ritter was running a cockfighting operation when they raided his home on Nov. 28, 2018, and seized the birds. Evidence included roosters having their ear lobes, spurs and waddles cut off or trimmed, which is done to gamecocks. The roosters were tethered or kept in individual pens, which is done by cockfighting breeders to keep them from fighting each other.
Other evidence included medication such as a blood clotting coagulants to allow the birds to endure more punishment. Cockfighting involves strapping knives or gaffs — a blade similar to an ice pick – on the roosters' legs and having them hack each other to death or until they are seriously wounded in a pit while bets are placed. A gaff was found in Ritter's van, and $6,500, a cockfighting magazine, VHS tapes on cockfighting and a notebook with the names of cockfighters were found in his home. One of the men named in the notebook was convicted of two animal cruelty charges related to cockfighting in Page County on June 16.
Investigators also cited the high ratio of roosters and stags (young male chickens) to hens and said many of the birds were underfed. Deputy Richard Samuels of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, who has participated in some 100 cockfighting investigations and posed as a cockfighter while working undercover, testified he was certain Ritter was selling fighting cocks.
"There's no doubt in my mind," he said. "It's based on the totality of the evidence."
In closing arguments, K. Michelle Welch, senior assistant attorney general and general director of the office's Animal Law Unit, told Iden Ritter wasn't credible.
"If all of this was a long time ago, why did he still have altered and dubbed roosters and have them individually housed and tethered?" she asked. "He has an excuse for everything."
Defense attorney Robert D. Anderson countered that altering and tethering birds is legal. He said the medication was to prevent the chickens from bacterial or worm infections, and Ritter forgot he had the gaff. Anderson also noted the magazine was old and said there was no proof Ritter watched the videos because no VHS player was found in his home. He said the $6,500 was an inheritance that was returned by police, and most of the men listed in the notebook were dead.
"It's his prerogative to best handle these birds unless it was cruel and unusual punishment, which is not what it was," Anderson said. "There's no indication of money changing hands for any transactions."
Ritter wouldn't comment after the trial, but Steve Ritter Jr. said the investigation and coverage of it in the media damaged his father's reputation. The 55-year-old Ritter said his father was a longtime builder of custom houses who coached youth baseball for 12 to 15 years and was well-respected.
"In my eyes, it's vindication," he said of the verdict. "They went after him, but he wasn't guilty."
