BERRYVILLE — Stay away from Berryville’s water intake point along the Shenandoah River.
It’s not for recreational use, town officials want people to know. And, people who apparently visit the site are causing problems.
The intake point is where water is drawn from the river so it can be treated and distributed to town customers. It’s southeast of Berryville, but Town Manager Keith Dalton requested that the exact location not be specified so as to not encourage people to go there.
One person who had been there told Berryville Town Council on Tuesday he saw “some situations down there that are not acceptable” to the health and safety of both the public and town water treatment crews. Jay Corvallis briefly spoke about his concerns during a public comment time at the council meeting. He said he could speak more in depth, but speakers during such times are limited to three minutes.
One problem is that “people are using the area for a bathroom,” said Corvallis, who identified himself as a retired civil engineer. He said he saw “human waste 3 feet from the intake.”
Corvallis emphasized that he doesn’t think drinking water is contaminated.
The town’s nearby treatment plant removes contaminants from the water and makes it potable. A report in the council’s agenda packet shows the plant is operating within parameters specified by the Virginia Department of Health. Dalton confirmed that.
Corvallis brought with him copies of a 20-plus page report that he prepared about what he observed. He provided one to Dalton, with whom he had a conversation before the meeting, but didn’t distribute any to council members or other town officials.
He allowed The Winchester Star to examine a copy during the meeting. Mostly, the report contained diagrams and photos of locations and equipment along the river near the intake point, including one of a pile of garbage on the ground.
The report also included a few recommendations.
One of the photos showed a small “posted” sign. Corvallis suggested that the town install a larger, two-sided warning sign facing both the river and the nearby road. It would contain a message such as, “Restricted area, keep out.”
He also suggested installing bollards 5 feet high, with a chain or swing gate between them, to block the entrance to the intake point.
Other recommendations included trimming trees and weeds around an electrical panel and replacing a “high voltage” warning sign, creating new steps — using open risers and treads — leading from the intake point to a pump station and installing a new handrail.
Dalton said he will discuss Corvallis’ findings and recommendations with town Utilities Director David Tyrrell before deciding on any actions to take.
“We’re appreciative of the information,” said Dalton. “We take any concerns from the public seriously.”
Corvallis presented “some interesting points,” he said.
Town officials already were aware that people have been congregating near the intake point.
Barriers and signs have been erected before, “but they don’t stay very long,” Dalton said. “Having anything in a flood plain is challenging.”
“People tend to grab a spot along the river and use it” for leisure, he added, regardless of whether it’s available for public use.
Corvallis didn’t explain why he was at the intake point, and Dalton said he didn’t know.
