A story on Page A2 of Friday's edition gave an incorrect location for an upcoming visit of the Division of Motor Vehicles mobile service team. The team will be at the Frederick County government building at Sunnyside Plaza, 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Circle in Frederick County, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. You must make an appointment at www.DMVnow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.