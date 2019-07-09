An article about HPV vaccines on Page B6 of Friday's edition included an incorrect medical diagnostic test. The correct term is called a colposcopy.
Here we are again with another mistake!!! Great Job Winchester Star. You should be proud of the sloppy job that continues to happen.
