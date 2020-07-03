A story on Page A6 of Thursday's edition gave incorrect information about Uncle Pig, a new restaurant coming to Berryville. It will not be an upscale eatery, but an "unpretentious, accessible and affordable" establishment, according to chef/owner Nicholas Martino.
