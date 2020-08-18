The chart on today's Winchester Star had a typo in the number of deaths in Winchester. The correct number is 4.
Number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths on Aug. 18, 2020
Virginia: 108,282 cases, 8,849 hospitalizations, 2,396 deaths
Lord Fairfax Health District: 2,680 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 92 deaths
Winchester - 422 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths
Frederick County - 709 cases, 54 hospitalizations, 10 deaths
Clarke County - 74 cases, 8 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
Shenandoah County - 747 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
Page County - 354 cases, 39 hospitalizations, 25 deaths
Warren County - 374 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths
Number of outbreaks in Lord Fairfax Health District - 32 (751 total outbreaks in Virginia)
7 outbreaks in a healthcare setting, 12 outbreaks in a long term care facilities and 12 outbreaks in a congregate setting, 1 correctional facility.
Number of tests completed in the state - 1,502,044
Number of test completed in Lord Fairfax Health District - 41,413
Source: Virginia Department of Health
Compiled by Anna Merod/The Winchester Star
