BERRYVILLE — Providing good customer service is extremely important to Clarke County Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake.
State budget cuts in recent years have resulted in the number of workers in the commissioner’s office being reduced from five to three. The ones who remain stay busy. However, Peake said she and her assistants always strive to be friendly to customers and make sure all of their questions about tax matters are fully answered before they leave the office.
“Many people don’t realize they can come back to my office and talk to me,” said Peake, who is running for her third four-year term in Tuesday’s election. She is unopposed.
“My office is always open to them,” she emphasized.
Commissioner of the revenue is a constitutional office — basically, one that functions as part of local government but is overseen by the state. The commissioner is the chief tax assessing officer for a county or city. In addition, he or she is responsible for issuing tax bills and maintaining real estate and personal property (vehicle) tax books. Commissioners also can, when asked, help residents complete their state income tax returns.
The commissioner’s office works closely with the county treasurer’s office, which is responsible for collecting tax payments and managing the county’s money.
Peake, 62, said she likes her job because she enjoys meeting and helping people.
Although it cooperates with county departments, such as by providing them financial information, ultimately “my office answers to the public,” she said.
A graduate of Handley High School in Winchester, Peake earned master commissioner of the revenue certification through the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia. Over the years, she has taken various educational courses pertaining to her job.
Peake has been commissioner since 2012, but she has worked in the commissioner’s office since 1996, gaining experience in all aspects of its operations before she first was elected.
Before joining the commissioner’s office, she worked for the Bank of Clarke County and was one of the owner-operators of a restaurant in downtown Winchester.
She has lived in Clarke County since 1976.
New computer equipment and programs have been installed in the commissioner’s office, enabling it to share data with county departments more easily, Peake said.
She hopes all types of tax information that legally can be released to the public eventually can be placed online. That will enable people to more easily retrieve information about their properties for their personal knowledge or, for instance, to provide lenders when buying a home, she said.
