BERRYVILLE — People who obey traffic laws when driving on Va. 7 shouldn't be surprised to see vehicles rush by them, or even ride their bumpers.
Data provided by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office shows the vast majority of traffic along the route, also known as the Harry Byrd Highway, is speeding.
The data shows 28,616 vehicles traveled along Va. 7 in Clarke during the week of May 18-24. Of those vehicles, 24,775 — or 86.5% — exceeded the 55 mph speed limit. The average speed was 61 mph, yet at least 85% of the vehicles were traveling at least 66 mph. At least one vehicle was clocked at more than 90 mph.
As might be expected, higher traffic volumes were observed during the daytime. The highest volume was from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. when the highway saw a total of 2,809 vehicles during the week. Of those vehicles, 2,453 — or 87% — were speeding. Their average speed was 62 mph, but 85% were traveling at least 68 mph, the statistics show.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said the speeding data doesn't surprise him. According to Roper and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) official Ed Carter, speeding has long been a problem along Va. 7, which is heavily used by commuters between Winchester, Berryville, Leesburg and Washington, D.C.
Va. 7 stretches 13½ miles through Clarke between the Frederick and Loudoun county lines. A study by VDOT last year revealed that particular locations along the route typically average between 23,000 and 28,000 vehicles daily.
In recent weeks, traffic has been down significantly as many people have stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic. But "it's starting to come back up," said Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg, as recovery efforts get under way in Virginia and nearby states.
Officials believe detours due to construction along Va. 9 in Loudoun are generating traffic on Va. 7 that the highway usually doesn't see. Yet it's hard for them to pinpoint to what extent because of the recent lighter traffic volumes.
Steps announced by VDOT earlier this year to minimize the effects of traffic congestion along Clarke roads due to the detours included more patrols by law-enforcement officers.
Roper said the sheriff's office has been monitoring Va. 7 and ticketing drivers for speeding. Reached away from the office on Friday afternoon, he was unable to immediately provide statistics showing the number of tickets recently issued.
However, "our (speed limit) enforcement efforts have varied" as the pandemic has persisted, Roper said, so as to try and minimize contact between deputies and the public to prevent the virus from spreading.
The sheriff's office constantly analyzes where traffic problems are occurring in Clarke so deputies can be stationed in those areas, he said.
(1) comment
They'll be handing out tickets now.
