Police responded to reports of a fight at a Back Road residence just west of Woodstock on Thursday evening and wound up in a firefight of their own.
Sheriff Timothy Carter said police were approaching the residence around 5:30 p.m. where they saw a disturbance toward the back of the property. An altercation between the people who lived at the house and friends who were there was still going on when police arrived in response to the initial call, Carter said.
He said that as Sheriff’s Office deputies were walking toward the fight, Sean Patrick Dempsey, 24, of Woodstock, came out of the house with a gun and began to fire at police. Carter said he couldn’t recall how long between Dempsey’s coming outside with the gun and his firing began but said it all happened in a flash.
“It happened very fast,” Carter said. “It was very violent.”
In addition to eight deputies, Carter said officers from the Virginia State Police and Woodstock Police Departments were also at the scene. He said he couldn’t recall if they had arrived before or after the shooting started, but said they all exchanged fire with Dempsey.
Dempsey began to fire shots at police officers from the house, Carter said, forcing his friends and family, as well as police officers, to seek cover behind the various cruisers on site. Carter said police officers from all departments rushed to move each other and the bystanders to cover while exchanging fire with Dempsey in the process.
No officers were harmed in the fight, Carter said, but Dempsey did hit at least one Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a State Police cruiser, both of which were being used for cover. Carter said none of the officers hit Dempsey, who fled the scene in a blue Subaru.
Carter said a couple of officers began to chase Dempsey away from the scene but lost sight of him as he was driving north on Back Road.
Over the next several hours, Carter said, police received multiple reports of people who believed they saw Dempsey. Reports came in that Dempsey was seen driving north along Interstate 81 and west on Route 55.
At 9:24 p.m. Thursday, Winchester police received a call from Winchester Medical Center staff saying Dempsey was in the emergency room with blood on his hands, according to Winchester police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. She stated in an email on Friday that Dempsey was arrested without incident in the emergency room. Dempsey said the blood was from cuts on his hands.
Dempsey was booked at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night and then transferred to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on Friday morning. The 2016 Subaru he was driving was in the hospital parking lot and was searched by Shenandoah County deputies.
Carter said he was impressed by all of the officers who responded to the scene and worked to protect each other and the bystanders.
“I think all of the officers and agencies that responded did an excellent job,” Carter said. “We’re thankful that no one was hurt. And we’re also thankful that he has been taken into custody without incident.”
Police charged Dempsey with one count of attempted murder of a law enforcement official.
— Reporter Evan Goodenow contributed to this story.
