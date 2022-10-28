Name: Ben L. Cline
Running for: House of Representatives (Congress VA-06)
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Elected to represent the 6th Congressional District in November 2018. Previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing District 24. Previously worked as an attorney.
Education: Bates College (BA), University of Richmond (JD)
Age: 50
Campaign platform: Some of the issues listed on bencline.com are:
Bolster rural America
Agriculture is the most important industry in the Sixth District, and it is critical that federal legislation supports our farmers. I will work diligently to ensure that the 2023 Farm Bill will secure the competitiveness of American agriculture, provide financial certainty to farmers and our agriculture community, strengthen research in the ag sector, and expand rural broadband. I am proud that the work I have done on behalf of farmers has earned me the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award from American Farm Bureau Federation.
Stop the waste
Every day, American’s make tough decisions to balance their budgets and so should Congress. I will hold Washington accountable by putting an end to wasteful spending and returning as many tax dollars as possible back to the citizens – after all, it’s your money, not the government’s money!
Support the Second Amendent
The Second Amendment guarantees our intrinsic right to self-defense. I will never allow the Left to undermine this right and to attempt to disarm American citizens. I promise to fight every day to defend the Second Amendment so that we can protect ourselves and our families.
Upholding election integrity
American democracy is the benchmark for the rest of the world. To ensure we continue to have free and fair elections, Americans deserve to know our electoral process is secure and transparent from start to finish. I support voter ID requirements which will ensure only legal votes are cast, as well as safeguards to ensure your ballot is protected throughout the counting process. In our elections, it should be easy to vote, but impossible to cheat.
Protecting the unborn
From the moment of conception, all life has great value. We have a duty to protect the weakest among us – the unborn. Over the past 50 years, more than 60 million lives have been lost to abortion. I have always been a champion of pro-life legislation that protects our God-given right to life, and I’ll never stop fighting for the unborn.
Educating our children
Nothing could be more important for the future of our nation than providing a world class education for every child. I will work to ensure we put children first, not bureaucrats and teachers’ unions. I also believe it is essential that we empower parents to have a leading role in directing their children’s education.
