Name: Jennifer Lewis
Running for: House of Representatives (Congress VA-06)
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Mental health
Education: SUNY Oneonta, bachelor’s of sociology with a concentration in environmental studies
Age: 40
Campaign platform: Some of the issues listed on www.friendsofjenniferlewis.com are:
Healthcare
Healthcare is a human right. No one should be in debt, go bankrupt, or die because of a lack of insurance. Jennifer supports Medicare for All, keeping prescription drug prices low, reducing premiums, enhancing the quality of care, and safeguarding those with preexisting conditions. Mental health and addiction services also must be prioritized and fully funded.
Environment
In addition to her long standing opposition to the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines, Jennifer supports reforming FERC, prioritizing clean and renewable energy, rejecting contributions from Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power and other fossil fuel industries. Our priorities should be removing our dependency on fossil fuels and moving towards a clean energy future. Jennifer supports achieving 100% clean and renewable energy by 2050.
Women’s Rights
The recent SCOTUS ruling has overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped over half of the nation’s citizens of their rights.
Overturning Roe v. Wade means more than the loss of reproductive rights to a person's body. It means carrying a non-viable pregnancy to term, it means potential death for the birthing mother and child, it means medically unsafe abortions, it means no access to life-saving tubal ligation, no access to safe and necessary abortions for ectopic pregnancy. This makes abortions illegal for cases of rape and incest. It lessens the clause and right to privacy afforded in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. There is no bodily autonomy. No freedom.
Jennifer has supported the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, the Paycheck Fairness Act closing loopholes from the 1963 Equal Pay Act, has been an active volunteer and advocate for Planned Parenthood and the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund. Jennifer also supports current legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, the expanded version of the Violence Against Women Act, and opposes any bans or laws restricting abortion rights and access. Additionally, she supports providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, wants to increase funding for domestic violence shelters, and wants to protect funding for women's health centers.
Criminal justice reform
Our criminal justice system needs to be reformed. Jennifer supports widespread reform beginning with reducing mandatory minimums for non-violent offenders, implementing and emphasizing treatment for those who suffer from addiction and mental illness, and abolishing for-profit prisons.
Infrastructure & Rural Broadband
We need to increase capital lending to small businesses and expand high-speed broadband networks throughout the district. Internet should be accessible to all.
Education
The schools in our district need to be well-funded. We need to transition from the idea of success to attending a four-year university or college and that vocational training and education is equally important. I support a tuition free community college and public universities and colleges — our children and families shouldn’t be living their lives in debt. We must inject money into our crumbling schools of the sixth district in the least burdensome way to localities and taxpayers, improve and increase teacher, administrative, and support staff pay, improve and increase areas in need of funding such as technology, nutrition, and after school programs.
Farms and agriculture
Jennifer comes from a farming family, and she understands the stress and strains endured by family farms. She wants to encourage policies that allow farms to sell directly to consumers and restaurants. Just like in other industries, corporate conglomeration and monopolization has led to large agribusiness crushing competition from smaller farms. We must protect small family farms and agricultural businesses from being impacted by big ag and big greed.
