Name: Diane Harrison
Running for: Berryville Town Council – Ward 2
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Former business owner, four years on the Town Council, member of the Berryville Area Development Authority and Clarke County EMS Commission
Education: High school
Age: 62
Campaign platform: Rural towns face the same issues as urban localities, but without the same economic resources. I believe with good fiscal management, controlled growth, and creative economic development we can have a town with infrastructure and charm that rivals our urban neighbors.
