Name: Ryan Tibbens

Running for: Berryville Town Council, Ward 4

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Berryville Planning Commission (2020-Present), Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (2018-2020), several board/leadership roles in education and private organizations
 
Education: Master of the Arts in Teaching from James Madison University; Bachelor of Arts in English with Secondary Education and Anthropology minors (magna cum laude) from James Madison University

Age: 39

Campaig​n platform: I will maintain the small-town charm that makes Berryville great while seeking opportunities to enhance our commercial and industrial sectors, providing jobs and tax revenues for our citizens.

 

— Contact Mickey Powell at mpowell@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.