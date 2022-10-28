gibsonerecka.jpg

Erecka Gibson

Name: Erecka L. Gibson

Running for: Vice Mayor of Berryville

Political Affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Town Council member – Ward 3 (July 2016 to June 2020), town recorder (July 2020 to December 2022), currently employed as director of treasury & risk accounting at George Washington University

Education: Certified Public Accountant, state of Maryland; bachelor of science in accounting, Towson State University

Age: 52

Campaign platform: I see my role as being a public servant. I am happy to serve and give my time and expertise to my town.

