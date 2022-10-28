Name: Andrew MacDonald
Running for: Clarke County School Board Russell District seat
Political affiliation: School Board Races are unaffiliated, but I am a Republican
Political/professional experience: Currently serving on the board. Semi-retired after 5 years with DHS, Science & Technology, 8 years in the defense industry, 26 years active U.S. Army. Senior Program Manager, Acquisition/Procurement Officer, Attorney.
Education: Juris Doctor; MS - U.S. National Security and Strategy; MS - Business Management; BS - Management
Age: 61
Campaign platform: Accountability and transparency to taxpayers on where and how dollars are spent, to parents on what is being taught to their children, to students — they deserve the best education that we can provide them. Not every kid wants or needs college. Vocational and trade schools are the path some students want to go. We need to support them as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.