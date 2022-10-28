carley leigh.jpg

Leigh Carley

Name: Leigh Cheatham Carley

Running for: Clarke County School Board Russell District seat

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: I work as an intensive care coordinator for Loudoun County government and an outpatient therapist for New Insights in Berryville. I have spent my career in the nonprofit and government sector.

Education: Bachelor of science in psychology from James Madison University and a master's in clinical social work from Virginia Commonwealth University

Age: 31

Campaign​ platform: Improving mental health after COVID, supporting teacher retention, improving testing scores, providing unique learning opportunities, having inclusive environments for all children, representing the community’s perspective and needs, and building a team within the school board to support children and staff effectively.

