As residents of Winchester for 30-plus years, we support Richard Bell for City Council.
In his many years of military and public service, including as a member of Winchester City Council and the Winchester City School Board, as well as other community commissions and philanthropic organizations, Richard has demonstrated commitment to service to others and loyalty to the principles that underlie our democracy.
It is both refreshing and heartening to know that we have a community leader like Richard who believes in thoughtful consideration of all sides of an issue, and who can work collaboratively toward solutions that benefit everyone. In times such as these, too much public discourse is marked by angry and divisive comments. Richard, however, has demonstrated a calm, thoughtful, and attentive approach to understanding and responding to the challenges and opportunities that are presented to the City Council. He has demonstrated a "listen first, question second, and act third" approach to decision making.
Leadership is not a matter of having all the answers; rather, leadership is a matter of taking on the responsibility for steering the course in times of uncertainty, when obvious answers are not available, and acting decisively to respond effectively to new problems and new opportunities. Thus, we support Richard Bell for election to the City Council of Winchester representing Ward 1.
Philip E. and Allyson B. Pate
Winchester
