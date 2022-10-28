fravelbutch.jpg

Linden A. "Butch" Fravel Jr.

Running for: Stephens City Town Council

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Has served more than 40 years on Town Council. Owner of The Flower Center.

Education: Graduated James Wood High School in 1967. B.S. Degree in Horticulture from VPI (Virginia Tech) in 1971

Age: 73

Campaign platform: Traffic congestion remains a major issue in the town. Fravel said town officials will continue to push for improvements.

 

 

