Name: Linden A. "Butch" Fravel Jr.
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Has served more than 40 years on Town Council. Owner of The Flower Center.
Education: Graduated James Wood High School in 1967. B.S. Degree in Horticulture from VPI (Virginia Tech) in 1971
Age: 73
Campaign platform: Traffic congestion remains a major issue in the town. Fravel said town officials will continue to push for improvements.
