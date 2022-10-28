Ward 2 

diane harrison.png

Diane Harrison

Diane Harrison 

Running for: Berryville Town Council – Ward 2 

Political affiliation: Independent 

Political/professional experience: Former business owner, four years on the Town Council, member of the Berryville Area Development Authority and Clarke County EMS Commission 

Education: High school 

Age: 62 

Campaign platform:  Rural towns face the same issues as urban localities, but without the same economic resources. I believe with good fiscal management, controlled growth, and creative economic development we can have a town with infrastructure and charm that rivals our urban neighbors.

Ward 4 

tibbensryan.jpg

Ryan R. Tibbens

Ryan Tibbens

Running for: Berryville Town Council, Ward 4

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Berryville Planning Commission (2020-Present), Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (2018-2020), several board/leadership roles in education and private organizations
 
Education: Master of the Arts in Teaching from James Madison University; Bachelor of Arts in English with Secondary Education and Anthropology minors (magna cum laude) from James Madison University

Age: 39

Campaig​n platform: I will maintain the small-town charm that makes Berryville great while seeking opportunities to enhance our commercial and industrial sectors, providing jobs and tax revenues for our citizens.

Vice Mayor

gibsonerecka.jpg

Erecka Gibson

Erecka L. Gibson

Running for: Vice Mayor of Berryville

Political Affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Town Council member – Ward 3 (July 2016 to June 2020), town recorder (July 2020 to December 2022), currently employed as director of treasury & risk accounting at George Washington University

Education: Certified Public Accountant, state of Maryland; bachelor of science in accounting, Towson State University

Age: 52

Campaign platform: I see my role as being a public servant. I am happy to serve and give my time and expertise to my town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.