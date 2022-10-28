Ward 2
Diane Harrison
Running for: Berryville Town Council – Ward 2
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Former business owner, four years on the Town Council, member of the Berryville Area Development Authority and Clarke County EMS Commission
Education: High school
Age: 62
Campaign platform: Rural towns face the same issues as urban localities, but without the same economic resources. I believe with good fiscal management, controlled growth, and creative economic development we can have a town with infrastructure and charm that rivals our urban neighbors.
Ward 4
Ryan Tibbens
Running for: Berryville Town Council, Ward 4
Political affiliation: Independent
Age: 39
Vice Mayor
Erecka L. Gibson
Running for: Vice Mayor of Berryville
Political Affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Town Council member – Ward 3 (July 2016 to June 2020), town recorder (July 2020 to December 2022), currently employed as director of treasury & risk accounting at George Washington University
Education: Certified Public Accountant, state of Maryland; bachelor of science in accounting, Towson State University
Age: 52
Campaign platform: I see my role as being a public servant. I am happy to serve and give my time and expertise to my town.
