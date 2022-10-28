Town Council 

(Vote for not more than three) 

Carole Snyder Jones

Name: Carole Snyder Jones

Running for: Middletown Town Council

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: 30 years for Xerox Corp. Personnel Coordinator

Education: Some college

Age: 73

Campaign platform: To do the best for the residents of Middletown

Jeff Pennington

Name: Jeffrey H. "Jeff" Pennington

Running for: Middletown Town Council

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: Two-term council member and vice mayor; project management and supervisory background in defense contracting and records and data conversion experience with DOJ.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laud, James Madison University

Age: 61

Campaign platform: Reduce the impact of development given us by previous councils and manage future growth in a smart and beneficial way for Middletown. Finish the wastewater treatment plant.

D. Scott Fink

Name: D. Scott Fink (will appear on ballot at Daniel S. Fink)

Running for: Middletown Town Council

Political affiliation: Independent

Political/professional experience: I am entering my 3rd term on Town Council.

Education: Master of Business.

Age: 43

Campaign platform: Did not provide

