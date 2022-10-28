Town Council
(Vote for not more than three)
Name: Carole Snyder Jones
Running for: Middletown Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: 30 years for Xerox Corp. Personnel Coordinator
Education: Some college
Age: 73
Campaign platform: To do the best for the residents of Middletown
Name: Jeffrey H. "Jeff" Pennington
Running for: Middletown Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Two-term council member and vice mayor; project management and supervisory background in defense contracting and records and data conversion experience with DOJ.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laud, James Madison University
Age: 61
Campaign platform: Reduce the impact of development given us by previous councils and manage future growth in a smart and beneficial way for Middletown. Finish the wastewater treatment plant.
Name: D. Scott Fink (will appear on ballot at Daniel S. Fink)
Running for: Middletown Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: I am entering my 3rd term on Town Council.
Education: Master of Business.
Age: 43
Campaign platform: Did not provide
