Mayor
Name: Michael "Mike" Diaz
Running for: Mayor
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate.
Education: Some College
Age: 39
Campaign platform: Continue the progress of rehabilitating the Old Stephens City School to turn it into the town's municipal offices and community center. Encourage more businesses to move into the town and continue to engage the residents about their needs for the Town.
Town Council
Name: Linden A. “Pete” Fravel III
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent/conservative
Political/professional experience:
- Lt Col, USAF, Retired, 20-year career
- Stephens City Town Council member (2 years)
- Stephens City Planning Committee Member (1.5 years)
- Stephens City Personnel Committee Chair (present)
- Stephens City Public Works and Finance Committee member (present)
Education:
- B.S. in Civil Engineering, Virginia Military Institute
- MBA, Touro University
Age: 49
Campaign platform:
- Utility/Infrastructure modernization
- Economic development
- Main Street beautification
- Smart growth of the town
- Community events/involvement
Name: Regina Swygert-Smith
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Incumbent candidate. Senior program manager; terrier groomer; lawyer, but only when necessary
Education: Coker College, Hartsville, S.C., BA English; George Washington University Law School, Washington, D.C., Juris Doctor 1978
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: A 22-year resident of Stephens City and a firm believer in the value of small-town life. Having served 8 years on Town Council, Regina wants to continue to update the town’s ordinances not just to the needs of 21st century expectations but also to understandable and workable language. She hopes to encourage new residents of the Town to participate in its small but effective government. And she looks forward to the revitalization of the Old School property into a new Town Hall building to house town offices, the Police Department, and provide meeting rooms for everything from garden and book clubs to spaces for publicly attended award ceremonies.
Name: Linden A. "Butch" Fravel Jr.
Running for: Stephens City Town Council
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Has served more than 40 years on Town Council. Owner of The Flower Center.
Education: Graduated James Wood High School in 1967. B.S. Degree in Horticulture from VPI (Virginia Tech) in 1971
Age: 73
Campaign platform: Traffic congestion remains a major issue in the town. Fravel said town officials will continue to push for improvements.
