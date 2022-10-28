Jennifer Lewis
Running for: House of Representatives (Congress VA-06)
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Mental health
Education: SUNY Oneonta, bachelor’s of sociology with a concentration in environmental studies
Age: 40
Campaign platform: Some of the issues listed on www.friendsofjenniferlewis.com are:
Healthcare
Healthcare is a human right. No one should be in debt, go bankrupt, or die because of a lack of insurance. Jennifer supports Medicare for All, keeping prescription drug prices low, reducing premiums, enhancing the quality of care, and safeguarding those with preexisting conditions. Mental health and addiction services also must be prioritized and fully funded.
Environment
In addition to her long standing opposition to the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines, Jennifer supports reforming FERC, prioritizing clean and renewable energy, rejecting contributions from Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power and other fossil fuel industries. Our priorities should be removing our dependency on fossil fuels and moving towards a clean energy future. Jennifer supports achieving 100% clean and renewable energy by 2050.
Women’s Rights
The recent SCOTUS ruling has overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped over half of the nation’s citizens of their rights.
Overturning Roe v. Wade means more than the loss of reproductive rights to a person's body. It means carrying a non-viable pregnancy to term, it means potential death for the birthing mother and child, it means medically unsafe abortions, it means no access to life-saving tubal ligation, no access to safe and necessary abortions for ectopic pregnancy. This makes abortions illegal for cases of rape and incest. It lessens the clause and right to privacy afforded in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. There is no bodily autonomy. No freedom.
Jennifer has supported the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, the Paycheck Fairness Act closing loopholes from the 1963 Equal Pay Act, has been an active volunteer and advocate for Planned Parenthood and the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund. Jennifer also supports current legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, the expanded version of the Violence Against Women Act, and opposes any bans or laws restricting abortion rights and access. Additionally, she supports providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, wants to increase funding for domestic violence shelters, and wants to protect funding for women's health centers.
Criminal justice reform
Our criminal justice system needs to be reformed. Jennifer supports widespread reform beginning with reducing mandatory minimums for non-violent offenders, implementing and emphasizing treatment for those who suffer from addiction and mental illness, and abolishing for-profit prisons.
Infrastructure & Rural Broadband
We need to increase capital lending to small businesses and expand high-speed broadband networks throughout the district. Internet should be accessible to all.
Education
The schools in our district need to be well-funded. We need to transition from the idea of success to attending a four-year university or college and that vocational training and education is equally important. I support a tuition free community college and public universities and colleges — our children and families shouldn’t be living their lives in debt. We must inject money into our crumbling schools of the sixth district in the least burdensome way to localities and taxpayers, improve and increase teacher, administrative, and support staff pay, improve and increase areas in need of funding such as technology, nutrition, and after school programs.
Farms and agriculture
Jennifer comes from a farming family, and she understands the stress and strains endured by family farms. She wants to encourage policies that allow farms to sell directly to consumers and restaurants. Just like in other industries, corporate conglomeration and monopolization has led to large agribusiness crushing competition from smaller farms. We must protect small family farms and agricultural businesses from being impacted by big ag and big greed.
Ben L. Cline
Running for: House of Representatives (Congress VA-06)
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Elected to represent the 6th Congressional District in November 2018. Previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing District 24. Previously worked as an attorney.
Education: Bates College (BA), University of Richmond (JD)
Age: 50
Campaign platform: Some of the issues listed on bencline.com are:
Bolster rural America
Agriculture is the most important industry in the Sixth District, and it is critical that federal legislation supports our farmers. I will work diligently to ensure that the 2023 Farm Bill will secure the competitiveness of American agriculture, provide financial certainty to farmers and our agriculture community, strengthen research in the ag sector, and expand rural broadband. I am proud that the work I have done on behalf of farmers has earned me the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award from American Farm Bureau Federation.
Stop the waste
Every day, American’s make tough decisions to balance their budgets and so should Congress. I will hold Washington accountable by putting an end to wasteful spending and returning as many tax dollars as possible back to the citizens – after all, it’s your money, not the government’s money!
Support the Second Amendent
The Second Amendment guarantees our intrinsic right to self-defense. I will never allow the Left to undermine this right and to attempt to disarm American citizens. I promise to fight every day to defend the Second Amendment so that we can protect ourselves and our families.
Upholding election integrity
American democracy is the benchmark for the rest of the world. To ensure we continue to have free and fair elections, Americans deserve to know our electoral process is secure and transparent from start to finish. I support voter ID requirements which will ensure only legal votes are cast, as well as safeguards to ensure your ballot is protected throughout the counting process. In our elections, it should be easy to vote, but impossible to cheat.
Protecting the unborn
From the moment of conception, all life has great value. We have a duty to protect the weakest among us – the unborn. Over the past 50 years, more than 60 million lives have been lost to abortion. I have always been a champion of pro-life legislation that protects our God-given right to life, and I’ll never stop fighting for the unborn.
Educating our children
Nothing could be more important for the future of our nation than providing a world class education for every child. I will work to ensure we put children first, not bureaucrats and teachers’ unions. I also believe it is essential that we empower parents to have a leading role in directing their children’s education.
