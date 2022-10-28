Name: Richard S. Bell
Running for: City Council Ward 1
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Member of Winchester City Council since November 2020; chairman of the Planning and Economic Development Committee; member of the Finance Committee; appointed to the Winchester Public School Board for eight years; appointed city representative to the Winchester/Frederick County Economic Development Commission for eight years; appointed to the Board of Architectural Review for eight years; Virginia-licensed Class A general contractor since 2002; Virginia-licensed real estate broker since 2006; West Virginia real estate broker since 2007; retired from U.S. Navy after 22 years of service — 16 years enlisted (rank of Chief Petty Officer) and six years as a commissioned officer (Lieutenant).
Education: Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a minor in Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Virginia, 1995.
Age: 61
Campaign platform: Serve as an independent voice for all residents of Ward 1 and Winchester; to continue to improve our quality of life and work in the best interests of the city and our future; work to develop quality housing solutions to enable those who work in the city to live in the community and participate as full members; improve and expand our public parks and green spaces; support and work to ensure access to a quality public education for learners of all ages. I am a strong advocate for Career and Technical Education opportunities for both young people and adults.
