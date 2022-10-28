Name: Evan H. Clark
Running for: City Council Ward 2
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Four terms on City Council after first being elected in 2006; earning a AAA bond rating for the city; construction of the new John Kerr Elementary School and Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center; renovation of Rouss City Hall and the Creamery Building; construction of the Active Living Center in Jim Barnett Park; renovation of Loudoun Street Mall infrastructure including Taylor Pavilion and the Splash Pad; significant upgrades at both the Middletown water purification plant and Opequon Water Reclamation Plant; elimination of one-way streets downtown; serving on the Board of Directors of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission since 2007; previous member of the boards of directors for Habitat for Humanity Winchester-Frederick County and the Friends of the Shenandoah River; member of the Coalition for Racial Unity, NAACP and North End Citizens Committee since 2004. I have worked as a social worker and therapist for the last 30 years in community, school and hospital settings, and am currently employed doing domestic violence education.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from James Madison University and a master’s degree in Social Work from Radford University.
Age: 56
Campaign platform: Family/community progress; better quality of life for our community; responsiveness to citizen issues and concerns; work for efficient, responsive government; responsible job and housing growth; support our city schools; stand behind Police and Fire and Rescue departments; repair our sidewalks and infrastructure.
