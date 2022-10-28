Name: Kim Herbstritt
Running for: City Council Ward 3
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Over the last four years, I have had the honor and privilege of serving the residents of the Third Ward and the city of Winchester as a member of City Council. During this time, I have listened to community members, worked to find solutions to challenges and made decisions that balance interests and serve us as a whole. When I think of the 20-plus years that I have served as a nonprofit leader, the greatest responsibility I have had is addressing some of our communities’ most pressing needs. This has required the ability to leverage resources with a limited budget and deliver outcomes with measurable results. And as an entrepreneur and local business owner, I am especially aware of the challenges that can affect a small business through decisions made at the local level.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from California State University Long Beach; Master of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from University of San Diego.
Age: 60
Campaign platform: Throughout my career, I have been a strong proponent of working with local communities to solve local problems. I have made it a priority to find solutions to challenging issues while remaining focused on strategies that serve all residents. Economic development, housing, education and transportation are just some of the priorities I will continue to work to address. Community engagement is central to my efforts and I have created opportunities for residents to get involved and participate in their neighborhood and local government. Over the past several years, I have conducted Community Conversations designed to provide residents with a deeper understanding of specific topics and creating connections with city staff. I have worked hard to ensure residents can be well informed and have opportunities to be actively involved in their community. I am committed to listening and working hard for positive change for the Third Ward and the city of Winchester. When you have a question, problem or concern, I’ll be available to hear it and work to find solutions. At the end of the day, what matters most is the impact my actions have had for children, adults and families in our community. Together we can make a difference.
