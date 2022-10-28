Ward 1
Richard S. Bell
Running for: City Council Ward 1
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Member of Winchester City Council since November 2020; chairman of the Planning and Economic Development Committee; member of the Finance Committee; appointed to the Winchester Public School Board for eight years; appointed city representative to the Winchester/Frederick County Economic Development Commission for eight years; appointed to the Board of Architectural Review for eight years; Virginia-licensed Class A general contractor since 2002; Virginia-licensed real estate broker since 2006; West Virginia real estate broker since 2007; retired from U.S. Navy after 22 years of service — 16 years enlisted (rank of Chief Petty Officer) and six years as a commissioned officer (Lieutenant).
Education: Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a minor in Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Virginia, 1995.
Age: 61
Campaign platform: Serve as an independent voice for all residents of Ward 1 and Winchester; to continue to improve our quality of life and work in the best interests of the city and our future; work to develop quality housing solutions to enable those who work in the city to live in the community and participate as full members; improve and expand our public parks and green spaces; support and work to ensure access to a quality public education for learners of all ages. I am a strong advocate for Career and Technical Education opportunities for both young people and adults.
Brandon Wainwright Pifer
Running for: City Council Ward 1
Political affiliation: Moderate Republican
Political/professional experience: Two terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals; currently serving a second term on Planning Commission; former board member at the Youth Development Center. I also own several successful small businesses in Winchester that started due to hard work and determination.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Management from James Madison University; real estate broker in Virginia.
Age: 39
Campaign platform: I want to lower taxes for Winchester families; create and promote well-designed programs that help support the future of our city for safety; handicap accessibility; maintain our parks and greenspace; improve our schools and make them safer; encourage more transparency and accountability within the city government; and create better opportunities for grocery stores to come into the city.
Ward 2
Evan H. Clark
Running for: City Council Ward 2
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Four terms on City Council after first being elected in 2006; earning a AAA bond rating for the city; construction of the new John Kerr Elementary School and Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center; renovation of Rouss City Hall and the Creamery Building; construction of the Active Living Center in Jim Barnett Park; renovation of Loudoun Street Mall infrastructure including Taylor Pavilion and the Splash Pad; significant upgrades at both the Middletown water purification plant and Opequon Water Reclamation Plant; elimination of one-way streets downtown; serving on the Board of Directors of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission since 2007; previous member of the boards of directors for Habitat for Humanity Winchester-Frederick County and the Friends of the Shenandoah River; member of the Coalition for Racial Unity, NAACP and North End Citizens Committee since 2004. I have worked as a social worker and therapist for the last 30 years in community, school and hospital settings, and am currently employed doing domestic violence education.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from James Madison University and a master’s degree in Social Work from Radford University.
Age: 56
Campaign platform: Family/community progress; better quality of life for our community; responsiveness to citizen issues and concerns; work for efficient, responsive government; responsible job and housing growth; support our city schools; stand behind Police and Fire and Rescue departments; repair our sidewalks and infrastructure.
Emily Rose DeAngelis
Running for: City Council Ward 2
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: I have taught sixth, eighth and 10th grade English and Special Education, and coached cross country and basketball at the high school level. I've served on many teams within the school setting, including working on trauma-informed school practices, building project-based learning experiences and representing my school at state-level conferences.
Education: Masters' in Educational Leadership and School Administration from James Madison University; currently pursuing a doctoral degree studying the connection between school and community relations at Wilkes University.
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: Knocking on doors and speaking to community members has illuminated the issues that our current City Council neglects. Safety, opportunity and quality of life are major concerns for residents in Winchester. As your next representative, I will focus on the needs of our neighborhoods and bring our voices back to council. I am endorsed by the Winchester Education Association and want to use my experience to serve as the liaison between council and the School Board. I will oppose the upcoming "rain tax" that retroactively punishes residents for council's lack of planning, and instead, I will pursue grants and other options to fund infrastructure improvements.
Ward 3
Kim Herbstritt
Running for: City Council Ward 3
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Over the last four years, I have had the honor and privilege of serving the residents of the Third Ward and the city of Winchester as a member of City Council. During this time, I have listened to community members, worked to find solutions to challenges and made decisions that balance interests and serve us as a whole. When I think of the 20-plus years that I have served as a nonprofit leader, the greatest responsibility I have had is addressing some of our communities’ most pressing needs. This has required the ability to leverage resources with a limited budget and deliver outcomes with measurable results. And as an entrepreneur and local business owner, I am especially aware of the challenges that can affect a small business through decisions made at the local level.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from California State University Long Beach; Master of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from University of San Diego.
Age: 60
Campaign platform: Throughout my career, I have been a strong proponent of working with local communities to solve local problems. I have made it a priority to find solutions to challenging issues while remaining focused on strategies that serve all residents. Economic development, housing, education and transportation are just some of the priorities I will continue to work to address. Community engagement is central to my efforts and I have created opportunities for residents to get involved and participate in their neighborhood and local government. Over the past several years, I have conducted Community Conversations designed to provide residents with a deeper understanding of specific topics and creating connections with city staff. I have worked hard to ensure residents can be well informed and have opportunities to be actively involved in their community. I am committed to listening and working hard for positive change for the Third Ward and the city of Winchester. When you have a question, problem or concern, I’ll be available to hear it and work to find solutions. At the end of the day, what matters most is the impact my actions have had for children, adults and families in our community. Together we can make a difference.
Ward 4
Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez
Running for: City Council Ward 4
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: I am a current member of City Council. In the time I have served, I have participated in regular public meetings to address residents' concerns about access to food, engaged with constituents to solve issues in their neighborhoods and worked to improve public services. As a long-time advocate for underrepresented populations in Winchester and a social worker/discharge planner in the healthcare field, I have a deep understanding of the issues that impact city residents from all walks of life on a daily basis. My volunteer experience includes working with disabled children and serving on the boards of directors of numerous nonprofit organizations in the city. More recently, I collaborated with Valley Health’s Vaccine Equity Team to provide information on and access to COVID-19 vaccinations and public health guidance to lower-income families, and assist with the training for medical interpreters to guarantee access to quality health care for non-English speaking patients at Valley Health.
Education: Master’s degree in Human Services; pursuing a Ph.D. with a completion goal of 2023.
Age: 45
Campaign platform: As a current City Council member, I am committed to making decisions that are in the best interests of all city residents, regardless of political affiliation. Public service to me is not associated with a particular party, but rather to giving a voice to all those I represent. Equitable access to a quality public education for all students is a priority to me, as is ensuring the availability of housing for people at all economic levels. Finally, I plan to continue to work to strengthen and revitalize our city for future generations.
Kathy Tagnesi
Running for: City Council Ward 4
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: I came to Winchester in 2004 as the Vice President for Nursing at Winchester Medical Center and immediately set the goal for MAGNET Status, which was achieved by motivating staff and through assistance from coworkers. I am an expert at time management and adjusting to any life situation, highlighted by adjusting to the culture and teaching English while my husband was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Air Force. I am a graduate of the INSIGHT Citizens Academy, and served on the Social Services Advisory Board for eight years and as Board Chair and Interim Director for the Sinclair Medical Clinic for a 10-year period. In 2020, I was Director of Health Professions at Laurel Ridge Community College. Currently, I am Board Chair for the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation. My leadership skills are always highly sought to cover upper-level vacancies and I know how to fix hard issues and best use the talents of staff. I have managed hundreds of medical professionals and been accountable for million-dollar budgets. I have knocked on every door in Ward 4, written a personal letter to every resident of the ward and met with firemen, first responders and CEOs of large and small businesses. I have heard their comments and will be their advocate on City Council.
Education: I graduated from LPN school in Glendale, West Virginia, then obtained an Associate Nursing Degree from LSU-Alexandria, a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma City University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Oklahoma State University. I also hold an active multi-state RN license.
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: I am an experienced leader who will be the voice for Ward 4 residents and the city, especially now that we are experiencing a period of dramatic growth. I support our police, firemen and first responders, and will be an advocate for schools and STEM education programs. I will reasonably study and decide City Council issues that will affect our citizens, neighborhoods and community and vote accordingly.
