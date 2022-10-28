Name: Melissa Harris
Running for: School Board At-Large seat
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Ran for school board in last election
Education: Graduate from Baltimore International College
Age: 40
Campaign platform: The primary issues of my campaign are: switching school start times for all students ensuring that elementary school kids have older siblings home before they get out of school; ensuring teachers have the resources they need; our school zones to make them better for the community, and work on adjusting our schools' curriculum to better prepare the students of our city.
