At-large (2 open seats)
Name: Kate A. Christen
Running for: At-Large seat on School Board
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Educator, administrator, environmental historian
Education: Doctorate
Age: 60
Campaign platform: The students, teachers, administrators, programs and facilities in our city's public education system benefit from thoughtful and carefully deliberative support and guidance from a diverse and dedicated School Board. Adequate resourcing and teacher compensation, excellent career and technical education as well as academic programs for students, ample and understanding guidance and support services, and facilities' and programs' prompt and determined attention to climate change adaptations are among the ongoing responsibilities and concerns to be reckoned with. Useful attributes I offer in service to this city's schools and School Board include my several decades' experience providing training and education for elementary through adult learners; my expertise in strategic planning, budgeting, and administration for academic and education organizations and programs; my parenting of a recent WPS graduate (JHHS 2021); and my Spanish/English bilingual language fluency.
Name: Melissa Harris
Running for: School Board At-Large seat
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: Ran for school board in last election
Education: Graduate from Baltimore International College
Age: 40
Campaign platform: The primary issues of my campaign are: switching school start times for all students ensuring that elementary school kids have older siblings home before they get out of school; ensuring teachers have the resources they need; our school zones to make them better for the community, and work on adjusting our schools' curriculum to better prepare the students of our city.
Name: Stuart Eiland
Running for: Winchester School Board At-Large candidate
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: This is the first time I have sought elective office. At the beginning of my career, I taught high school English in Clay County, Tennessee, before becoming a professional woodworker. I recently retired as executive vice president of the SJ Morse Company, a nationally renowned architectural woodworking firm in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, where I was responsible for budgeting and financial management, personnel, estimating and sales, production oversight and scheduling. Additionally, I am a long-time volunteer in the local school system, working through Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) to promote literacy in elementary education, a primary focus of my campaign.
Education: BA and teaching certification, Vanderbilt University
Age: 72
Campaign platform: My background and experience make me uniquely qualified to serve on the Winchester School Board. My platform is based on the following three planks:
- Advocate for high quality Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Winchester Public Schools.
- Prioritize literacy skills as a critical component of a successful education.
- Bring extensive organizational management experience and strong leadership skills to the school board.
Ward 4
Name: Bryan Pearce-Gonzales
Running for: Ward 4 seat on the Winchester Public School board
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: I have served in this position for the last 5 years. Currently, I serve as the Vice Chair of the board, I am the board's representative on the Mountain Vista Governor's School board, and I have served the past two years as the board's Delegate to the Virginia School Board Association's Delegate Assembly. I am an educator myself, having taught in the Department of Languages and Cultural Studies at Shenandoah University since 2005, where I have served on dozens of committees over the years. I have most recently been appointed the Director of SU's First Year Seminar program.
Education: Doctorate (Ph.D. in Hispanic Studies)
Age: 44
Campaign platform: As an educator myself, I seek to make WPS the best that it can be for every student, teacher and staff member in the city of Winchester. I will continue working to empower all WPS students to achieve at the highest academic level possible. I will also be a voice for my fellow teachers whose incredible work ethic and dedication to their profession is often overlooked. I believe every student in our division has the ability to excel if given the opportunity, and I hope to continue the work I've done over the last five years to make those opportunities more and more apparent. I truly believe in the motto of WPS — Learning for all, whatever it takes!
Name: MacArthur Wainwright Payne
Running For: Winchester School Board, Ward 4
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: IT Specialist and network Manager Du Pont; Psychiatric Physician Assistant at Central State (Mental Hospital); Board Member Northwestern Community Services; Parish Chaplain at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester (Effective August 27, 2022)
Education: Bachelor’s in Health Science – Physician Assistant – James Madison University
Age: 80
Campaign platform: Focus on academic achievement, support families and school staff, improve student mental health
