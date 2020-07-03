WINCHESTER — Saturday is the Fourth of July, and around the region, residents may be planning gatherings with family and friends.
The mid-summer holiday is a cause for celebration, so health experts offer tips for preventing heat exposure, food poisoning and fireworks accidents as well as the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“These are anything but normal times,” the American Medical Association said as part of a Wednesday statement, “and a typical Fourth of July celebration could further spread the virus, endanger lives, overwhelm our health system, and undo the progress made toward reopening sectors of our economy.”
Whether planning to travel this weekend or host guests at home, consider what could go wrong for the best chance of ensuring that everything goes right.
Staying healthy
Though Virginia recently entered Phase Three of its reopening plan as its increase of coronavirus cases continues to level out, the AMA urges vigilance in preventing the sort of upticks that have been happening in other states like Florida, Texas and Alabama.
"COVID-19 remains contagious and shows no signs of disappearing,” said the joint statement from AMA President Susan Bailey, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials President Nathaniel Smith and National Association of County and City Health Officials President Jennifer Kertanis.
“Without a safe and effective vaccine or therapy, our only option is to continue taking these precautionary measures to protect ourselves, our communities, and the most vulnerable among us.”
Masks and social distancing remain the best ways to combat the virus, said Dr. Colin Greene, health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
Those planning to entertain this weekend should consider taking the party outside.
“Outdoors are safer than indoors for COVID,” Greene said.
“You don’t need to wear a mask outside unless you’re in a situation of standing in a crowd,” he said.
But he advised maintaining 6 feet of distance, “regardless if you’re indoors.”
Though the outdoors are safer for preventing illness, he said, the opposite can be true when it comes to the summer heat and sun.
“It’s kind of a trade-off,” Greene said.
When it’s too hot to safely be outside, he said the better option during the pandemic is to be inside in air conditioning while maintaining 6 feet of distance from others.
“Then I would strongly recommend people wear face masks,” he said. “Obviously, you can’t wear them while you’re eating.”
Ideally, he said, people gathering to celebrate indoors without masks would be members of the same household so they can lessen the risk of spreading the virus.
“Time will tell whether Virginia has a second rise in caseload,” he said.
“One thing that’s really in my mind… I just don’t think it’s feasible to go back to a shutdown. People are not happy right now.”
Recognizing people’s excitement to get out of the house and visit with loved ones, he said it’s still necessary to limit contact and wear a mask when inside.
“It’s not so much going to the beach that’s dangerous,” he said. It’s staying in a beach house with a bunch of unrelated people.
Instead, he advised staying in a beach house with the usual household members and meeting with friends outside.
“And enjoy the beach that way,” he said.
Keeping cool
In hot weather, it’s important to take regular breaks from the sun, either seeking shade or going indoors.
“It’s going to be hot this weekend,” Greene said. “Take particular care to avoid heat injury.”
Rehydrate by drinking water regularly, he said. If sweating excessively, then come in from the sun.
People feeling the effects of heat exhaustion, he said, “They need to chill out for the rest of the day.”
Someone who has gone beyond sweating to the point of having dry skin that’s warm to the touch is in danger of heatstroke and needs to go to the nearest emergency room, Greene said.
“That’s a 911 call,” he said.
Douse them with water and get them into the shade until help arrives, Greene said.
Sunscreen, hats and other protective, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing are also useful for staying chill while enjoying time outside, he said.
While in the sun, stay hydrated, don’t skip meals, wear a hat with a brim and find plenty of opportunities to seek shade, he suggested.
Food safety is also important at outdoor celebrations, he said.
If enjoying food outside, he said it’s especially important to keep dairy, mayonnaise-based dishes and meat either refrigerated or heated to a cooking temperature until ready to serve.
“Don’t leave your potato salads and your macaroni salads and your coleslaw sitting around all day,” he said.
Put them back in the fridge if they’re not being used.
Otherwise, he said, it’s “a ticket for food poisoning.”
Fireworks safety
Independence Day is a popular time for shooting off fireworks, and Greene cautioned that fireworks should be handled by adults and preferably professionals.
Since not all communities are offering their usual public fireworks displays this year, Greene recognized that more people might be inclined to host their own displays.
If you choose to handle fireworks, he said, “handle them safely.”
It’s best if one person manages the fireworks, he said, and make sure to keep children at a safe distance.
The farther away, the better, he said. That way, if young children try to dash toward the firework, they can’t get there in time for it to go off, he said.
“People get injured every year from poorly handled fireworks,” said Greene.
“Do not mix alcohol and fireworks,” he added.
