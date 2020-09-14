Learning to roll

Shenandoah University physical therapy doctoral student Sammy Bane of Winchester spends the first minutes of her assignment to use a wheelchair for 24 hours getting the hang of propulsion and steering by crossing Cork Street at the old hospital. Bane had to use the chair from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. today as part of her studies.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

