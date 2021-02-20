STRASBURG — First National Corp., the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank of Virginia, is acquiring The Bank of Fincastle.
The two banks jointly announced the merger Thursday evening.
First National will pay $31.6 million in cash and stock in the deal.
Once the acquisition is done, the combined company is expected to have approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $868 million in loans, $1 billion in deposits and 20 branch offices across Virginia.
First National expects the transaction to be about 10% accretive to earnings per share.
“We are excited to be joining forces with another bank who has deep roots in their community, having begun operations in the Town of Fincastle in 1875. Together, our team of bankers will deliver unparalleled service to our customers and communities and continue to make those communities better places to live and work,” said Scott Harvard, First National Corp. President and CEO. “With this combination, First Bank will extend its reach from the top of Virginia south down the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke, ensuring our small and mid-sized Virginia markets continue to be served by an independent Virginia community bank.”
The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to approval of both companies’ shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The Bank of Fincastle locations will be converted into the First Bank brand.
Strasburg-based First National and First Bank will appoint three Fincastle directors to join the existing eight legacy directors on each respective board. Scott Steele, the president and CE0 of Fincastle will join First Bank as the First Bank regional president.
“I am enthusiastic about the opportunity we have to partner with First National in a transaction that we believe offers significant opportunities to our clients, communities, employees and shareholders,” Steele said in a news release. “This partnership is an excellent opportunity to create value for both institutions.”
Harvard said the merger will have no impact on current and future First Bank customers outside of giving them more options to accommodate their needs.
According to Harvard, talks of a merger had been happening for a while, but they didn’t quite get serious until a few months ago.
According to the investor presentation First Bank used during the deal, the main selling points pf the acquisition focused around creating a strong, strategically and financially compelling merger of two banks servicing mid-size Virginia markets.
When comparing the missions of the two companies, it became clear that opinions were along the same lines, Harvard said.
The investor presentation made this clear, too, pointing out that both have shared interest in taking care of communities, customers, employees and shareholders with integrity, excellence and loyalty.
“I think, together, we’ll be a stronger company,” Harvard said. “It’s been a project so far. Now we go to round two with trying to execute it and getting the two banks together. It feels like a really nice fit for us.”
The Bank of Fincastle has been a leading financial services provider in the Roanoke region since 1875 and offers a full range of banking, lending and investment products. Headquartered in Fincastle, the bank has six full-service branches, 13 ATM locations, a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. drive-through location and offers online deposit account opening, online real-estate and consumer loan applications, online banking, mobile banking and 24/7 telephone banking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.