BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is considering four people to temporarily fill the Berryville District seat being vacated by Mary Daniel.
Ralph Ambrosio of East Main Street, Matthew Bass of Rice Street, Thomas McFillen of Rosemont Circle and Thomas Parker Jr. of Isaac Court recently submitted applications for the provisional post. Two other people have withdrawn applications they submitted, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Daniel, a lawyer, was elected to her second four-year term as the Berryville District supervisor in November. She submitted her resignation, effective today, after she recently was appointed a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
A special election for the district seat will be held Nov. 3. In the meantime, the remaining supervisors plan to appoint someone to temporarily fill the seat, as state law allows. Clarke County Circuit Court can make a temporary appointment if the supervisors don’t.
Initially, county officials declined to release the applicants’ names. They cited opinions provided by the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council and the State Attorney General’s Office in 2004 that applications for appointment, like those for employment, are exempt from release because of personal information they contain.
George Archibald of West Main Street filed a formal appeal for release of the names. His recent correspondence with the county, copies of which he provided to The Winchester Star, show he was one of the six applicants for the temporary seat but he has since withdrawn his application.
During the board’s April 21 meeting, however, Archibald requested that a temporary appointment not be made. He said doing so could “give someone an unfair advantage” at being elected on Nov. 3 and therefore make the election “tainted.” He told The Star he intends to run for the seat in the election but as of Thursday afternoon, he had not filed with the Clarke County Office of Elections any of the required candidacy paperwork.
Boies said the supervisors originally decided not to release the applicants’ names to protect their privacy.
Board Chairman David Weiss on Thursday authorized releasing the names, Boies said, because “they (the supervisors) don’t want to cause any controversy by not releasing them.”
Weiss represents the county’s Buckmarsh District.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the supervisors didn’t violate any freedom of information laws by first choosing not to release the names.
Still, she was critical of that decision.
The legal opinions cited by county officials “say that the information can be withheld. It doesn’t say it must be withheld,” Rhyne wrote in an email to The Star.
But “I don’t think it’s a good idea” to withhold the names, Rhyne said in an earlier phone interview. “It’s not good public policy.”
Berryville District residents should know who is being considered to represent their interests in public business and be able to “weigh in” on the appointment, she continued.
Boies was informed of some of Rhyne’s comments before Weiss decided to release the names.
On May 7, the supervisors will privately interview the applicants, as state law also allows.
The board plans to make its appointment during its next work session on May 11. That will enable the appointee to begin serving on the board during its next regular monthly meeting on May 19, Boies said.
Work sessions don’t include public comment times. Boies said, although county residents who want to give their opinions on who should temporarily fill the Berryville District seat can call or email individual supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.