WINCHESTER — To help revive downtown businesses that have lost customers due to the coronavirus, the Winchester Parking Authority is taking the unprecedented step of establishing 15-minute loading zones that people can use to pick up items from stores and restaurants.
“It’s an attempt to get something going down there,” authority Chairman Dick Helm said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
The free 15-minute spaces will be designated on Cork and Piccadilly streets, on the south and north ends of the Loudoun Street Mall. Starting this afternoon, drivers should look for meters that display a sign stating, “Temporary Loading Zone.”
While loading zones are traditionally used for deliveries, Helm said these are intended for anyone who wants to pick up a carryout order from a downtown restaurant or a few items from a store.
Drivers who park in the designated spaces must turn on their vehicle flashers while they are in the loading zones. Helm said the spaces will be patrolled and violators will be fined $25, which is more expensive than a traditional $10 parking ticket.
The free 15-minute spaces will be offered until the pandemic passes and businesses can once again welcome more than 10 guests at a time.
“The idea behind it is to encourage businesses to get open and stay open,” Helm said.
