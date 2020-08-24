Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks and Rec Advisory board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park, Rec Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council Regular Meeting and Work Session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx
Joint Finance Committee between the Winchester Common Council and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. Wednesday, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark Office, 131 N. Kent St.
Frederick County Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Joint Finance Committee between the Winchester Common Council and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. Wednesday, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Development Review and Regulations Committee meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Parks, 5 p.m. today
Planning, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Finance, 4 p.m. Wednesday
Public Safety, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic many government meetings are being held virtually. For more information on how to access the virtual meetings, visit the locality’s website or call the respective administrative office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.