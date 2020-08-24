Winchester

School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.

Parks and Rec Advisory board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park, Rec Center, 1001 E. Cork St.

City Council Regular Meeting and Work Session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx

Joint Finance Committee between the Winchester Common Council and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. Wednesday, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.

Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark Office, 131 N. Kent St.

Frederick County Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.

Development Review and Regulations Committee meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, First Floor Conference Room, County Admin Building, 107 N. Kent St.

Stephens City

Parks, 5 p.m. today

Planning, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Finance, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Public Safety, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Middletown

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, 7875 Church St.

Clarke County

School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic many government meetings are being held virtually. For more information on how to access the virtual meetings, visit the locality’s website or call the respective administrative office.

