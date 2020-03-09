WINCHESTER — It’s business as usual for students and staff at Handley High School, who return today after a teacher was sent home Friday due to concerns that he or she was exposed to the coronavirus during a recent trip abroad.
In a letter sent via email to families on Sunday night, Jason Van Heukelum, superintendent of Winchester Public School, said the Virginia Department of Health has made no recommendation to modify or change protocol based on the situation.
The school division is following all recommendations and guidelines made by the Virginia Department of Health, the letter said.
Van Heukelum also wrote in the letter that the individual was not sent home sick and did not exhibit any symptoms on Friday. He or she is also not under quarantine.
The school is using Virginia Department of Health guidelines for cleaning all of the schools every day as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Interim Guidance for school operations, the letter said.
Citing confidentiality requirements, officials with Winchester Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health provided little information about the situation on Friday, aside from a letter distributed that afternoon to families with students who attend Handley.
“We have been informed that an individual, who is part of our John Handley High School community, received notification they are a possible contact to a confirmed case of coronavirus. This possible contact did not occur within the Winchester area,” according to Friday’s letter from Van Heukelum.
(1) comment
Interesting that he did not care to help a student who was attacked, bit sent someone home because maybe they were near someone who might be sick. Just my two cents...
