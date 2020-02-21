Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann will serve as Sports Marshal for the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Theismann played in 163 consecutive games from 1974 to 1985 for the Redskins. His football career ended abruptly in 1985 after he sustained a badly broken leg during a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.
He then launched successful careers as an entrepreneur and as a television analyst.
See more details in Saturday's Winchester Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.