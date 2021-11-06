It looks like Frederick County and Middletown are bending to the pressures of developers to allow Sheetz to build a 20-acre truck stop at Exit 302 on the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads.
In a special meeting of the Middletown Council on November 5, it came to light that the owner of the Exxon property on the other side of Reliance Road also has plans to expand and develop a truck stop.
Concerns about traffic, environmental harm, light pollution, noise, and diesel-fume stench expressed by both council members and the public met deaf ears.
The Middletown mayor, Frederick County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Robert W. Wells and Back Creek Magisterial District Supervisor Shawn L. Graber said that the development is a done deal and want to move ahead to annex the properties to Middletown, via a “Friendly Boundary Adjustment.”
It was brought up that Exit 302 was destined to become another Stephens City. This was met with a “nothing we can do about it” attitude. Mr. Graber expressed that Sheetz was coming and if Middletown did not want to annex the land and effectively receive some remuneration for infrastructure (sewer, water, traffic control), Sheetz would still come and Middletown would end up with nothing.
Truck stops are an unacceptable use of space for the north end of Frederick County.
Area citizens are encouraged to help stop poorly planned development in Frederick County and Middletown. Find Facebook Group: Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition.
Monica Williams
Middletown
