Library reopening

Although she took advantage of the curbside pick-up service once a week, Meghan Ritchie of Winchester was glad to be able to go into the Handley Library on Thursday and choose her books. The Handley Regional Library System with three branches — Handley in Winchester, Bowman in Stephens City and Clarke County in Berryville — reopened Wednesday after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wednesday opening saw 600 visits to the three branches with more than 3,200 physical items checked out, including books, launchpads, Wifi hotspots, etc. (the daily average is 1,800). Face masks are required for entry into the libraries, and visitors are being asked to limit their visits to one hour. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
